Traffic extends miles due to crash

18 hours 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in News
By: Marisa Rios, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA- A car crash on I-70 near St. Charles Road blocked traffic Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A witness told KOMU 8 that he saw one vehicle going the wrong way on the road. Multiple responders made it out to the scene.

The traffic extended past Old 63 Highway. 

One person was put on the stretcher for medical attention.

The front of both of the vehicles were destroyed and torn off. 

