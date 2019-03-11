Traffic extends miles due to crash
COLUMBIA- A car crash on I-70 near St. Charles Road blocked traffic Sunday afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A witness told KOMU 8 that he saw one vehicle going the wrong way on the road. Multiple responders made it out to the scene.
The traffic extended past Old 63 Highway.
One person was put on the stretcher for medical attention.
The front of both of the vehicles were destroyed and torn off.
