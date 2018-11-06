Traffic Fatalities Decline for Sixth Straight Year

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that as of Jan. 4, Missouri traffic crash fatalities totaled 773 (unofficial until March) in 2011. This is nearly six percent lower than the 821 fatalities experienced in 2010 and the lowest total since the late 1940s.

"Last year was the sixth consecutive year Missouri's crash fatality rate fell. We applaud Missouri drivers who pay attention, drive defensively and take care to travel safely," said Leanna Depue, MoDOT's Highway Safety director said in a news release.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, a group of safety partners, challenged the state to work toward a goal of 850 or fewer roadway fatalities by 2012. That goal was met in 2010 and has since been surpassed. But Depue said the coalition would continue to work toward zero fatalities in Missouri, as they aim toward safer roadways.