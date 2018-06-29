Traffic Fines Could Cost Extra for Bus Safety

A House bill would fine convicted speeders another $15 to buy seatbelts on school buses. The measure would also require lap and shoulder belts on all new school buses purchased as of next January. The House Transportation Committee debated the bill Thursday but took no action. A special task force created last year urged Missouri school districts to consider buying buses with safety belts. But Governor Blunt has gone further, saying the belts should be mandatory.