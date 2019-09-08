Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football

COLUMBIA - Although city officials warned of delays and potentially rough traffic for MU's first home football game of the season, fans said their commute went smoothly.

Event staff said there were more people on campus Saturday than in recent years.

Since 2015, Mizzou Football has seen a decline in ticket sales. But this year officials hope to see an increase in attendance after Mizzou's last two winning seasons.

Alex Bulloch came from New Zealand to visit Missouri and see the Tigers on game day.

"My friends live in Hallsville," Bulloch said. "We were able to drive right through."

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned travelers of several construction projects on busy highways in a news release Thursday.

Construction crews are working on two major projects on U.S. Route 63 that could have potentially caused delays, including bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes between Jefferson City and Columbia and pavement repair between Columbia and the Boone county and Randolph county line.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol directed traffic around the stadium Saturday to keep it from getting congested.

"They do a nice job directing traffic," University of Missouri alumnus Steve James said.