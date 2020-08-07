Traffic Jam, When You're Already Late
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Traffic jams are proving costly for St. Louis-area drivers, but traffic in the Gateway City is apparently better than many other places. A national study reports that drivers waste nearly a work week each year sitting in traffic on the way to and from their jobs. St. Louis motorists in 2005 spent an average of 33 hours in traffic jams and wasted 20 gallons of gas. That's better than the national average but still 22 more hours a year in traffic tie-ups than in 1982.
