Traffic stop ends in arrest and car in a front yard in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A traffic stop resulted in an arrest and a car in a front yard Wednesday.

CPD told KOMU 8 News it attempted to stop a car for issues with a license at the corner of Providence and Elm, but the driver wouldn't pull over.

Police chased him to West Stewart Rd. where he accelerated, lost control and his car landed in a neighbor's front yard. A wheel flew off of the car and landed across the street. The driver was arrested in between Sunset and Stewart Rd.

CPD wouldn't give the man's name, but said he has been known to be armed in the past. CPD said the man could be charged with driving without a license and resisting arrest.

Michelle Baumstark, Columbia Public Schools Spokesperson said West Boulevard Elementary, which was close to the site of the arrest, could of had a later dismissal time from school. But the man was arrested before it was an issue.

(This story has been updated to refelct the latest information).