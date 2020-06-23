UPDATE: Three in custody after meth discovered during traffic stop

Photo Courtesy: Callaway County Sheriff's Office

MONITEAU COUNTY - Two Missouri men are in custody after a Sunday morning traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, during a traffic stop for lane and equipment violation, the driver, identified as Dean Phebus, of Butler, and the passenger, identified as Christopher Pickens, of Nevada, Mo., did not give consent for a search of the vehicle.

Deputies then called in the K-9 Apollo unit, which gave a positive alert for drugs.

When deputies searched the car, they found methamphetamine, scales and what is believed to be counterfeit money.

Phebus and Pickens were taken to the Moniteau County Jail where they are both being held on $25,000 bonds.

On Monday, the Miller County Sheriff's Office added information about the arrest of Andrea Owens, 42, for trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

----

A traffic stop on US Highway 54 near State Road HH in Callaway County led to the discovery of more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a post on the Callaway County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the traffic stop happened Sunday morning.

The post said K9 Kreiger discovered the meth and other drugs.

The sheriff's office said the 5 and a half pounds of meth is worth over $300,000 alone.

The post said more details would be released Monday.