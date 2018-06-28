Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest on Weapons Charges

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested a convicted felon early Thursday morning after a traffic stop on Business Loop 70 East.

Alfred R. Sheets, 38, of 2803 Henry Drive, displayed signs of alcohol impairment and the odor of burned marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle.

A deputy stopped Sheets at about 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Business Loop 70 East in a 1994 Buick Roadmaster after he noticed the vehicle moving erratically and changing traffic lanes.

Sheets was being held on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm. His bond has been set at $9,000.

The deputy also located a loaded .25 caliber pistol along with a small amount of marijuana in Sheet's jacket as he was being taken into custody.

The Boone County Sheriffs Department did a record check on Sheets and found a 1994 conviction in South Carolina for armed robbery and assault with intent to kill.