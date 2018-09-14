Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Drugs and Weapons

MARIES COUNTY - Members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 63 Thursday and members of the Sheriff's Office discovered suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamines, suspected drug paraphernalia, an assault rifle, and several rounds of ammunition.

Charges have been filed against Christofer D. Howe age 28 of Dixon for possession of controlled substance.Charges have also been filed against Jessica S. Dumas age 29 of Dixon for Possession of controlled substance. Charges have been filed against Christopher W. Harris age 45 of Dixon for Unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. All three remain in Maries County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Additional Charges may be filed at a later date.

Maries County Sheriff, Chris Heitman said in a written statement, "This is another case where convicted felons failed to obey our guns laws and possessed weapons illegally...I am glad no one was hurt during this investigation, and these career criminals were taken off the street."