Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest in Ashland

ASHLAND- Two Ashland officers were performing a typical traffic stop when a driver admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

In a press release from the Ashland Police Department, the driver also said he injected himself with methamphetamine earlier that day.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found syringes containing a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers then arrested Quinn Sheridan of Jefferson City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheridan was transported to the Boone County Jail and made to post bond.