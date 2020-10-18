Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest in Ashland

2 days 18 hours 26 minutes ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:24:00 AM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
By: Halle Upshaw, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ASHLAND- Two Ashland officers were performing a typical traffic stop when a driver admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

In a press release from the Ashland Police Department, the driver also said he injected himself with methamphetamine earlier that day. 

During a search of the vehicle, officers found syringes containing a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers then arrested Quinn Sheridan of Jefferson City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheridan was transported to the Boone County Jail and made to post bond. 

More News

Grid
List

Democrats and Republicans agree; voting can be confusing
Democrats and Republicans agree; voting can be confusing
COLUMBIA - Boone County Democrats and Republicans have found common ground -- voting this year is confusing. "Our primary... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

7 ways to stay healthy during the fall coronavirus surge
7 ways to stay healthy during the fall coronavirus surge
(CNN) -- Get ready for the most difficult months yet in this pandemic. The fall Covid-19 surge is here... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:08:39 PM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth
Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Black Missouri woman whose arrest when she was nine-months pregnant sparked... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 11:06:05 AM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 9:32:00 AM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
(CNN) -- The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute coronavirus vaccine... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol held a forum on the use of force and training Friday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
CLAYTON — The ousted diversity director for St. Louis County alleges in a lawsuit that she was dismissed in retaliation... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus in the SEC football schedule. KOMU 8 Sports has confirmed Missouri will... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the backbone of sports teams at all levels, and during the pandemic, their... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council approved $100,000 for the Department of Parks and Recreation to improve Again Street Park Monday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:46:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
SEDALIA (AP) — A 1-year-old boy has drowned in a private pond in western Missouri. The incident happened just... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:29:45 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
COLUMBIA – Mizzou men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin only got to coach Michael Porter Jr. in three college games. But... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Sports

Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
COLUMBIA- The Columbia/ Boone County Public Health Department extended a previously issued health order which requires bars and restaurants to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY — Project Homeless Connect hosted its sixth-annual event on Friday. Project Homeless Connect planning committee member Karen... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 Moniteau County homicide
Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 Moniteau County homicide
CALIFORNIA - One of two people charged in connection with the death of Jon Williams in Moniteau County pleaded guilty... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

CPS: Oct. 23 is last day to request placement change for elementary students
CPS: Oct. 23 is last day to request placement change for elementary students
COLUMBIA- The deadline for Columbia Public Schools elementary parents to request a change in placement for the semester will be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 54°
6am 54°
7am 53°
8am 50°