Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase

Audrain and Boone County Sherriff's spent hours chasing down a man after a routine traffic stop. It began in Mexico when Audrain County Sheriff stopped a man for a traffic violation. The man drove off and led officers on a chase. He passed through the intersection of Highway HH and O'Rear Road in Boone county. At one point the man stopped and got out of his car, running into a wooded area.

Officers caught the man and are taking him in for questioning. KOMU 8 will bring you more information as it becomes available.