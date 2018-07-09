Traffic stops on I-70 yields 109 lbs. of marijuana

MARSHALL (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop in western Missouri.



The patrol said in a news release Saturday that a trooper stopped a car on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Friday. During the stop troopers found about 109 pounds of marijuana in the car's rear quarter panels.

A 38-year-old woman from Kansas City who was driving the vehicle was arrested and taken into custody, but formal charges were pending.