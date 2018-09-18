Tragic accident reminds people of the dangers of carbon monoxide

JEFFERSON CITY - After a tragic accident that took the lives of two Jefferson City residents this past weekend people need to be reminded of the dangers of carbon monoxide.

"The issue with carbon monoxide is it’s known as the silent killer because there’s no smell, there’s no taste, and there’s no color to it, so it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas," Boone County Fire District Assistant Chief Gale Blomekamp said.

As a result, Blomenkamp said it's crucial homes have carbon monoxide detectors because it is the only way someone would know if carbon monoxide is present in their home.

"It weighs about the same amount as air, so it neither rises nor falls so really it’s all a matter of early detection and warning to you and notification that there is a carbon monoxide issue,” said Blomenkamp. “Every home should be equipped with a carbon monoxide detector, you can buy them where you mount them on the ceiling you can buy them where they plug into an outlet near the floor, so again carbon monoxide is about the same weight as air so it doesn’t matter you should juts have one present on every level on the home."

Although Jefferson City police have not announced how the car was left on in the garage, Blomenkamp said there have been countless examples of people across the country that have left their car running in the garage because they got distracted.

"People may have gone out to start their car and they forgot something inside so they go back in and get distracted, they then forgot what they were going to do so that vehicle remains running inside the garage producing carbon monoxide," Blomenkamp said.

According to OSHA the permissible exposure limit to carbon monoxide a person is able to take in is 35 parts per million over an 8 hour period. That level was reduced from 50 parts per million per 8 hour period.