Trail of Tears Markers To Be Unveiled in SW Mo.

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- People will soon find it easier to retrace the path Cherokee Indians took through southwest Missouri as they traveled the Trail of Tears in the 1840s.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/GYqJpm ) reported that the ceremony is planned for April 7 to unveil six new Trail of Tears National Historic Trail signs and 21 Greene County historic markers.

The superintendent of the National Park Service's National Trails Intermountain Region, Aaron Mahr, says the installation of the route signs will "make this painful chapter of American history more visible and recognizable."

After the ceremony, there will be an auto caravan tracking the Trail of Tears route in Greene County. There also will be an opportunity to retrace a short pedestrian section of the Trail of Tears along the Ozark Greenways trail in Battlefield.