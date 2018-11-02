Trailblazing through the New Year

COLUMBIA-- Hikers in Columbia and across all 50 states took to the trails for the annual First Day Hike Friday.

Missouri State Parks offered free guided tours on a variety of trails.

Missouri State Parks have more than 230 trails in 58 parks and historic sites.

Pat McDonald, a park volunteer, was one of the trail guides through Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

"The state park system started doing this three or so years ago and so many of the state parks are leading hikes today," McDonald said.

Families, couples and animals alike gathered for the First Hike, with the hopes to view beautiful scenery, learn and spend time with loved ones.

Columbia resident Theo Volz attended the hike for the first time with his father and friends.

"I want to spend time with my friend Alex, and my dad probably wants to spend time with his mom" Volz said.

Whether it's the start of a new tradition, getting a workout or bonding with someone special, hikers agree this event is a fun way to enjoy the great outdoors.