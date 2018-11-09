Trailer Fire Leaves Family Without Home

COLUMBIA - A trailer fire in Woodstock Mobile Home Park Sunday morning left a family of four without a home.

The two adults and two children evacuated the home safely before fire and smoke consumed most of the trailer.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Fraizer said the department received a call from the home owner at 9:21 a.m. and crews arrived shortly after.

The Red Cross will supply the family with temporary housing until they find an alternative.

Fraizer said the estimated damages are $40,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but Fraizer said he believes it came from the wood burning stove in the trailer.