Trailer Park Land Annexed

This does not mean the residents will be changing addresses. At least not yet.

Ron Netemeyer has owned Sunset and Ed's Mobile Park homes, right outside of the city limits, for more than a year.

Last night the City Council voted unanimously to annex the two parks and change the zoning to commercial. Many residents worry that means their homes will be sold, but Netemeyer says that's not the case.

"One of the conditions of our being annexed in the City of Columbia was that in the event that the park was ever sold or closed down for any reason, that the tenants would all have at least six months notice that any closure would happen," Netemeyer said. "I think it's been reported that we're going to be closing in six months. That's not true, we're not going to be closing in six months. Hopefully not for a long time."