Train collides with car in Boonville

BOONVILLE - A train crashed into a car near the Isle of Capri Casino and Missouri River Friday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Donald Wood stopped his car on a set of railroad tracks just before 8:30 p.m. A train heading eastbound on the tracks then hit Wood's car.

Boonville Police confirm that Wood was injured and flown to University Hospital. Wood's injuries are listed as moderate.

A hospital spokeswoman said Monday Wood was in serious condition.

The conductor of the train was not injured.

