Train collision casualties in Missouri increase

COLUMBIA - The number of deaths and injuries involving train collisions has increased in Missouri from 2013 to 2014.

The data takes into account collisions caused by crossing vehicles and trespassing pedestrians. There were 20 pedestrian casualties in 2014, up 25% from 2013. Vehicle-train collisions at crossings remained the same in 2014 with 48 crashes and two fatalities.

"We are glad to see a low number of highway-rail grade crossing fatalities for a second consecutive year, but are concerned with the increase in trespassing casualties on railroad tracks and property in Missouri," Rick Mooney, Missouri Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator, said in a statement. "Educating the public to reduce trespassing injuries and fatalities continues to be a challenge. The tracks are not a place to walk or play."

As a part of the "See Tracks? Think Train!" campaign, Operation Lifesaver has released tips for staying safe around train tracks: