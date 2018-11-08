Train Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Train Death,0063Man sitting on railroad tracks struck, killed by train FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) -- Polic aren't sure why a man was sitting on railroad tracks, where he was struck and killed by a train. It happened early yesterday in Ferguson. The 24-year-old victim is believed to be from Dellwood. His name has not been released. The engineer of the Norfolk-Southern train told investigators he didn't have time to stop. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-21-07 0829EDT