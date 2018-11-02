Train Derailment Closes Highway near Hannibal

HANNIBAL (AP) - A train derailment forces closure of a highway in northeast Missouri.

Three cars went off the tracks just after 5 a.m. Thursday near Hannibal. No one was hurt, but cleanup of the derailment led to closure of Highway 79. It was expected to reopen by Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the derailment wasn't immediately known.