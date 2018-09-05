Train Fatality Disrupts NE Corridor Rail Service

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit and Amtrak say rail service on the Northeast Corridor line in New Jersey is back on schedule or close to it after a person was killed on the tracks.



Service was disrupted during the rush hour Tuesday after a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train near the New Brunswick station.



Amtrak says its Keystone Service Train 651 traveling between New York and Harrisburg, Pa., struck the person at about 4:45 p.m. There were no injuries to the 121 passengers or crew members on the train.



Service between Metropark and Trenton was suspended for nearly two hours as police investigated.