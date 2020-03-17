Train Hits Pickup, Injures Driver

1 decade 3 years 1 month ago Thursday, January 18 2007 Jan 18, 2007 Thursday, January 18, 2007 8:25:06 PM CST January 18, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
PARKVILLE (AP) - A St. Joseph man was injured today when a freight train hit his pickup truck just north of Kansas City. Police said 29 year-old Craig McCormack was taken to a hospital with internal injuries. The accident happened when McCormack drove into the parking lot of a landscaping supply company. The driveway is crossed by the railroad tracks, and the train's engineer and conductor say it appeared that McCormack was unaware of the oncoming train. Police say the locomotive hit McCormack's truck in front of the driver's door.

