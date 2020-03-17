Train Hits Pickup, Injures Driver
PARKVILLE (AP) - A St. Joseph man was injured today when a freight train hit his pickup truck just north of Kansas City. Police said 29 year-old Craig McCormack was taken to a hospital with internal injuries. The accident happened when McCormack drove into the parking lot of a landscaping supply company. The driveway is crossed by the railroad tracks, and the train's engineer and conductor say it appeared that McCormack was unaware of the oncoming train. Police say the locomotive hit McCormack's truck in front of the driver's door.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — As local universities move to online classes, school administrators are making minute-by-minute choices about campus facilities. A... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Boone County has its first case of COVID-19, mayor Brian Treece confirmed at a news conference Tuesday night. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri Governor Mike Parson met with Columbia city leaders on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state's response to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The first two positive cases of COVID-19 in mid-Missouri were confirmed Tuesday. One case was confirmed positive... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- On Tuesday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced the cancelation of all remaining competitions for the remainder of the 2019-2020... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon has joined election authorities in 45 counties in the Western Appellate District of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has taken several measures to help those with food insecurity... More >>
in
MISSOURI - The Tipton R-VI school district is offering free food for all minors. The food is "pick up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Karina Koji's first-grade son will be out of a classroom for at least a month. Koji decided to... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Three men were arrested on suspected posession of methamphetamine in Camden County. Deputies were in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — MU Health Care is now offering free video visits for patients who want to be seen virtually or... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Osage County, Howard County and Audrain County Jails are suspending visitations in the wake of COVID-19. ... More >>
in
FULTON - The City of Fulton will close all city offices to the public b eginning on Wednesday, March 18... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Dollar General is one of many stores taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Nationwide, the... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The tenth coronavirus case in Missouri was confirmed in Jackson County Tuesday. According to KSHB,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local hospitals are now limiting visitors and taking other precautionary steps during the COVID-19 outbreak. Boone Hospital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Senior Center serves around 100 people a day between activities and meals. But senior citizens entered... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson tweeted that all Missouri casinos will close at midnight Tuesday to help prevent the spread... More >>
in