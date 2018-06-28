Training Wheels Found in Wake of 3-Year-Old's Disappearance

SENATH, Mo. (AP) -- Investigators have found training wheels near the site where a 3-year-old southeast Missouri girl disappeared, and are hopeful the clues will lead to the missing child.

Senath town marshal Omar Karnes says one wheel was found Tuesday, the other Wednesday. He told the Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat that it isn't certain the training wheels are from the small bike that Breeann Rodriguez was riding in front of her home when she disappeared on Saturday. The wheels were sent to a crime lab for analysis.

Karnes says he is still hopeful Breeann will be found alive.

Police continue to search for a white van spotted in the area.