Trains Collide, Injure Two

RURAL PLATTE COUNTY - Two trains derailed near Kansas City, leaving two people with injuries. Authorities said two trains were involved in the early morning derailment in Rural Platte County. One train failed to pull into a side track after stopping when the second one hit it. Several empty rail cars and an engine were knocked off the tracks. Officials haven't been able to determine the extent of damage to the cars or track.