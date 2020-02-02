Trans States Will Continue Service

Trans States, the airport's commercial provider, planned to drop service next month. But, the federal government has ordered the company to continue service until the city finds another provider.





"The Department of Transportation has requested that they stay and provide continuing service until we are under contract," said Kathy Frerking, Columbia Regional Airport manager.

That's good news for passengers like Sue Hilton.

"It's just really convenient for me," she said. "It saves me driving two hours into St. Louis and finding parking. And, very often, I save money because the fares are not as expensive as the parking and the travel into St. Louis would be."

The transportation department is requiring that the airline handle only 67 passengers a day.

"We're pleased to know that we will have continued service, and at the same level, because that was a concern, [we] didn't know if that would happen," added Frerking.

The airport manager also said RegionsAir may replace Trans States.