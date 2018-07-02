Transformer Fire Causes Power Outage in East Columbia

COLUMBIA - A power outage caused by a transformer that caught on fire in East Columbia left around 60 customers of Boone Electric without power 10 p.m. Thursday.

Boone Electric's Vicki Kemna said 148 customers were affected around 7:45 p.m. in the subdivisions of Sunrise Estates and Eastport Village.

Customers reported the power outage and the crews responded shortly after.