WARDSVILLE - Tuesday night The Blair Oaks Board of Education met to discuss the district's transgender policy.
They discussed Policy 2115 that states "all students are entitled to a quality education in a safe environment. This belief extends to transgender students, that is, students who self-identify with a gender that is different from their biological sex."
Tuesday night the board held an open forum which allowed for parents to talk about their feelings towards the policy.
This is a result of an opinion piece that was posted to the News Tribune website on May 11th that has since caused many complaints and calls into the school board.
During the meeting many parents spoke of their outrage over the policy. One father says "This school district is founded on family base and I just feel like the board is not listening to this family base."
However, a mother says "I don't think my daughter is at risk being around any transgender student, I do not want to portray that."
The Blair Oaks School will continue to discuss this policy and no decisions will be voted on at this time.