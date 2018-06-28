Transgender woman sues over strip search at Missouri jail

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A transgender woman is suing the Greene County sheriff and three jailers after she said her civil rights were violated during a strip search.

The lawsuit said the woman, identified as J.G., was booked into the Greene County Jail and a female member jail staff member performed a strip search before assigning J.G. to a cell in the jail's female section, where she spent the night.

The lawsuit alleges the arresting officer questioned the next day why J.G. was being held in the female wing of the jail, and another strip search was conducted, observed by a male and female jailer. Once identified as transgender, the woman said she was placed in protective custody and isolated from the other inmates.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that an attorney for the sheriff and jailers said no constitutional violations occurred.