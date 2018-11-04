Transit Agency Chief Apologizes for Insult

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The top executive for the St. Louis area's transit agency apologizes for a disparaging remark about St. Louis and a television reporter from KTVI-TV. Following a taped interview last month with KTVI's Elliott Davis, Metro president and chief executive Larry Salci was heard on camera saying this about Davis: He "fits right into St. Louis. He's a (expletive) clown." The TV station posted the interview on its Web site Wednesday. On Thursday, Salci said he was embarrassed that his frustration over the interview prompted his comments. He says the remarks were aimed at unflattering media reports, not St. Louisans.