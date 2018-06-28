Transportation Department Touts Progress with New Funds

That's among highlights of the annual report the agency provided on Wednesday to the Legislature and governor. Work is already under way on the first phase of the agency's plan for spending the extra money voters approved for road work. It's focused on repaving 2200 of the most traveled miles in the state's 32,000 mile system. The projects should be completed by December 2007. The agency is also speeding up construction of projects already planned and has taken on about three dozen major new projects thanks to the influx of money.