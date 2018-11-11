Transportation Plan Emerging

More than 100 groups pay for, schedule or provide transportation in Boone County, but one out of every five residents still has no transportation.

"My hope for the transportation project is that is continues to look for ways to improve transportation in our community and in the rural communities and continues to improve service and access for all individuals, people with disabilities, low income, community members at large," said Aimee Wehtmeier, a Columbia resident who relies on public transportation.

The study includes recommendations for better coordination in the county, such as a resource guide listing all transportation in the county, a single contact number for transportation information, a forum to discuss transportation options, and a daily rural transport pilot project.

The University of Missouri School of Business already is working on the resource guide.