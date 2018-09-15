Transportation Tax

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State leaders are talking about raising taxes for roads. But it's unclear if they'll be able to get a proposal to voters by next year. The House and Senate transportation committee chairmen each have their own ideas. There was no consensus at a transportation summit today. Senator Bill Stouffer's plan would raise more than seven billion dollars by a one-cent sales tax. It would make interstates 70 and 44 four lanes in each direction with separate lanes for big trucks and other vehicles. Representative Neal St. Onge's plan would raise more than four billion dollars through a one-half cent sales tax, four-cent gas tax increase and a variety of other fees. It would make I-70 four lanes in each direction while also giving money to other roads and public transportation.