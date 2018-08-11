Trash Bin Baby Continues to Recover

ST. CHARLES - A baby found last week in a St. Louis-area trash bin is showing improvement and breathing on her own. Police say the mother put the ten-week premature baby in the trash bin Friday morning in St. Charles, shortly after the girl was born. Paramedics were surprised to find the child was alive. Authorities say the child is in stable condition. An investigation continues, and no charges have been filed against the 22-year-old mother. But police expect to take the case to prosecutors this week.