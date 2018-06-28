Trash Change Supporters React to Defeat

JEFFERSON CITY - Supporters of the Proposition A, the plan that would have changed service rules for Jefferson City trash collection, licked their wounds Wednesday, saying at least the debate opened up discussion on the issue. Voters Tuesday defeated the proposition with a vote of 1,961 for and 5,669 against.

Citizens for the proposition said they wanted the opportunity to choose their own trash collector. Jefferson City's current system has a contract with Allied Waste as the sole collector. Josh Henry, a Jefferson City resident, said he has no reason to be unhappy with Allied's service.

"For the most part we get really good service. We've always had on-time pickup. I think they missed one day with all the bad weather over this winter," Henry said.

President of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce and opponent of Proposition A, Randy Allen said he's happy with the results. Allen said the proposition did bring up a conversation in the city and hopes to see the issues discussed further with the city council.

Chairman for the Citizens Action Committee Against Ordinance 14487 and supporter of Proposition A, Arthur Brown, said even though voters defeated the proposition, everyone won in the end. "We won by getting it to the vote," Brown said.