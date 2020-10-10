Trash collectors 'beat the heat' with summer pickup schedule

COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are doing whatever it takes to stay cool during the summer.

That includes trash collectors.

The City of Columbia has adjusted its trash pickup schedule to make sure collectors are done by the hot hours of the day.

The schedule will run roughly an hour earlier than normal. The city is asking people to have their trash out on the curb by 6:30 a.m. at the latest.

Carlos Brown is a trash collector for the city, and said the schedule is good for workers.

"It actually really helps a lot," he said. "Having that extra hour trying to beat the heat, at least during the peak times when it's really getting hot really makes a difference."

City utilities spokesperson Patricia Weisenfelder said a big reason for the schedule is to protect the safety of collectors.

"We like to adjust the schedule a little bit in order to reduce any instances of heat exhaustion or heat-related illnesses," she said. "Getting an early start really gets them off the road."

People can get updates on changes to the schedule on the city's "COMO Recycle and Trash" app.

People can still take trash out as early as 4 p.m. the day before.

Regular trash collection will also run on July 4 this year, as opposed to a holiday delay that has occurred in previous years.