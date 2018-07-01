Trash fire at bar on Rangline Road draws 12 units

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire Department said fire crews responded to report of a trash fire at bar Wednesday afternoon.

A secretary for the department said the bar is located three miles east of Columbia on the Boone County line, south of I-70 at the intersection of Rangeline Road and Richland Road.

The 911 Dispatch Report showed 12 units dispatched to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

The fire was safely extinguished.