Trash truck overturns in Callaway County, pins driver underneath

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were in Callaway County Wednesday afternoon investigating a fatal accident.

Sergeant Paul Reinsch said the crash involves an overturned trash truck and that the driver was pinned underneath. The crash occurred around 1:00 p.m. and was reported at 1:09 on County Road 325.

The location is between County Road 334 and County Road 304.

Reinsch said the county coroner was en route to the site.