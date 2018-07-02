Travel advisory dampens New Year's travel

COLUMBIA - For the third time in a week, mid-Missouri got snow on Friday.

As people prepare to travel this weekend to celebrate the new year, the national weather service put out a travel advisory in effect until 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The afternoon and evening hours brought freezing drizzle, which officials worry will cause ice to glaze over untreated roads.

Crews from Columbia and Boone County were treating roads for most of the day. Columbia Public Works sent plow crews out at 11:00 a.m. Saturday with a full replacement crew relieving them at 7:00 p.m.

The wet conditions are dampening New Year's plans for some.