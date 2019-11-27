Travel tips for windiest, busiest travel day of the year in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA- The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day across the country and in mid-Missouri this year, it's also the windiest.

AAA is projecting about 5o million people will drive to visit family and friends. They said that number is the highest since 2005.

They said an addition 1.6 million people will travel this year compared to last.

More people on the roads means more reason for drivers to be cautious.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers should remember three things: put phones down, put seatbelts on and slow down.

"Theres no reason to believe we can't have a 2019 Thanksgiving holiday with zero fatalities," said Jon Nelson of MODOT.

The department said on average about 16 people die on Missouri's roadways between Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week.

"It's something that's unfortunate that we've almost accepted in our society and we're really trying to change that. It doesn't have to be this way," said Nelson.

For travelers, AAA said the worst time to get on the road is Wednesday afternoon.