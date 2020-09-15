Travelers at Lambert-STL Airport Could Start Getting Early Morning Drinks

8 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Friday, May 18 2012 May 18, 2012 Friday, May 18, 2012 11:16:37 AM CDT May 18, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Travelers passing through Lambert-St. Louis International Airport could start getting early morning drinks.
Missouri lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a bill that would allow alcohol to be sold at the St. Louis airport starting at 4 a.m. Currently, alcohol sales aren't allowed until 6 a.m.
House members approved the measure 95-55. The legislation was approved earlier this week by the state Senate so it now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.
Supporters say allowing early alcohol sales makes sense because many travelers through the airport arrive from different time zones.

