Travelers Oppose MoDOT's Toll Proposal for Interstate 70

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will submit a proposal to the legislature next session regarding renovations of Interstate 70, a MoDOT spokesman said Thursday. MoDOT Special Assignment Coordinator Bob Brendel said the agency does not have the funding for renovations, so it wants to enter a public-private partnership.

If the governor approves, MoDOT could continue to solicit to a private sector to partner for work on I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. MoDOT proposes using tolls to repay the company.

"We know I-70 needs to be rebuilt, we just need to generate the funds to get it done," Brendel said.

KOMU 8 talked to some highway travelers and most were opposed to the idea of toll roads. Some said although they think parts of the highway need some work, they still would not want to pay tolls.