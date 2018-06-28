Traveling Chicago choir performs at Columbia church

COLUMBIA - A traveling church choir made a stop in Columbia Saturday.

The First Baptist Church from Chicago played a one hour concert at The Broadway Christian Church.

The First Baptist Church opened in 1860 and has established deep roots in music in the years that followed.

Choir member Jessie Butts said getting to tour around the country and play at churches such as The Broadway Christian Church is a rewarding experience.

"We're lifting the name of the Lord up and we're praising him, and when we do that we are touching people, and they see him in us," Butts said.

Rev. Tim Carson, the pastor at The Broadway Christian Church, said he had been working for a year to get The First Baptist Church to come perform in Columbia.

"The choir goes on tour annually so we started way back just about a year from today working to get the choir down [to Columbia]," Carson said.

The First Baptist church has a connection with The Broadway Christian Church. Art Griffin Jr., the minister of music and organist at the Chicago church, has a sister, Rachel Griffin at the church in Columbia.

Carson said his congregation enjoyed hosting the traveling choir.

In addition to its strong foundation in music, The First Baptist Church also has played a role in history during its more than 150 years.

The church has hosted two presidents, John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Carter, for speeches.

The choir from The First Baptist Church will perform again Sunday morning at The Broadway Christian Church's worship services.