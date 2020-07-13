Traveling for Thanksgiving More Expensive

The price for a gallon of regular in Columbia will cost you about $2.89 at the station. And the average price in town is just under $3 a gallon.

Lets put this in perspective as we said today's average price is just under $3 a gallon at $2.987.

Just a week ago according to AAA that price was ten cents less at $2.909 and get this just a year ago.

Gas was only about $2.099.

So to fill up a 15 gallon tank. It will cost you about $45 now. That's about $13 more than last Thanksgiving.

But take a look nationwide the mid west has some of the lowest prices in the action.

The most expensive of course is out west.

And Missouri actually has the second lowest average gas prices in the nation.