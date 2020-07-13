Traveling for Thanksgiving More Expensive
The price for a gallon of regular in Columbia will cost you about $2.89 at the station. And the average price in town is just under $3 a gallon.
Lets put this in perspective as we said today's average price is just under $3 a gallon at $2.987.
Just a week ago according to AAA that price was ten cents less at $2.909 and get this just a year ago.
Gas was only about $2.099.
So to fill up a 15 gallon tank. It will cost you about $45 now. That's about $13 more than last Thanksgiving.
But take a look nationwide the mid west has some of the lowest prices in the action.
The most expensive of course is out west.
And Missouri actually has the second lowest average gas prices in the nation.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Budget restrictions have forced the State Historical Society of Missouri to lay off 14 employees. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The National Football League's Washington franchise will change the Redskins name and logo, the team announced Monday in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested a man after he threatened to use a gun at St.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The defendant in the shooting that took place at a Columbia nightclub in February has been indicted on four... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A Jefferson City man was killed Sunday after a fatal motorcycle crash that left one other man injured.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Essential workers in Boone County are now eligible for free mental health services through HeartSpace Clinic ,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools are asking parents how to spend extra funds from the possible elimination of the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Family members returned to the charred remains of their home Sunday afternoon after a fire there the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The first-degree murder trial for Joseph Elledge has been set for September 1 at 9 a.m., according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department arrested 22-year-old Rachel Foster Sunday morning for tampering at the campus' Thomas... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Missouri State Parks began hosting an event called, Women in Nature, in 2019 after it said it noticed a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge rejected Friday a motion that that would have immediately made it easier for Missourians... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of... More >>
in
CREVE COEUR (AP) — Police investigating a weekend burglary in a St. Louis suburb found a dead woman at the... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Sunday refused to say whether schools should follow guidelines from the US Centers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people are displaced after a structure fire broke out in Jefferson City on Saturday, according to... More >>
in