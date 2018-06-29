Traveling Guitar Foundation

As a performer, Damon Marks is best known for his work as a touring guitarist on Alicia Keys' Freedom Tour but his newest endeavor could bring much needed equipment to your school's music department. It's called the Traveling Guitar Foundation and today on U_News @ 11, Sarah Hill talked with Marks about how schools can apply. For more information, please visit Traveling Guitar Foundation or email info@travelingguitarfoundation.org