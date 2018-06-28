Travis Jorgenson Gives Verbal Commitment to the Tigers

COLUMBIA - An early verbal commitment for the missouri men's basketball team. Rock Bridge point guard Travis Jorgenson tells KOMU he will stay in his hometown to play collegiately for the tigers. Jorgenson, five feet 11 inches tall, averaged 11 points and six assists his sophomore year. He still has two years of high school ball at Rock Bridge.

"If I wasn't really confident that Coach Haith and the coaching staff weren't gonna be here by the time I commit, I would not have committed," said Jorgenson "I had a good talk with Mr. Alden as well as Coach Haith and they just assured me that he was gonna be here and that they are getting it under control and I trust them."