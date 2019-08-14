Treasure Hunter Finds More

1 decade 2 years 4 months ago Wednesday, April 04 2007 Apr 4, 2007 Wednesday, April 04, 2007 9:04:48 AM CDT April 04, 2007 in News

"You have to learn it. Practice it over and over again," Derosa explained.

It's a melodious metal detector that's hit treasures more valuable than a C-note.

"It's like you're walking through the park and you find $100 on the ground. You get so excited. It's like, oh my God, look at this!" Derosa said.

One day during a treasure hunt, Derosa unearthed something that had been in the ground since the Civil War. He found a Civil War soldier's Eagle button.

Derosa's instrument detects all kind of metal in the earth, from old beer cans to precious metals. The Holt's Summit man has found everything from rare coins to a Civil War soldier's bayonet. Once he even found a union soldier's buttons still attached to the uniform.

"I always loved history," Derosa explained.

But this treasure hunter's found something even more valuable than that.

"I started digging at what I thought was a little root. I dug underneath it. I picked it up and at first I thought it was a button and I turned it around and the light shining through the trees came through and hit the emeralds. And I'm like, oh my God, it's a ring. And I just ran. I ran to the car to go home, to show everybody," Derosa said.

Derosa's unearthed something even more esteemed than emeralds. Several years ago, he quit his job as a retail manager to become a professional metal detector. For a small fee, he also finds metal property stakes. But in his quest for buried treasure Derosa found one he didn't expect.

"I've been lucky. I'm not rich doing this by any means. I'm not even close. I was a retail manager for many years and I can't tell you how many birthdays, Christmases and Easters I missed with the kids. I'll never do that again. They can never get me to do that again. I watched him play football. I watched practice all last year my son....to me, that's worth it," Derosa explained.

After years of searching for treasure, Derosa found one that had been there all along. He found a chance to spend time with his family.

Derosa donates the items he finds back to the Baker Plantation Museum in Danville.

To contact the Baker House Museum call (573) 590-3069.

More News

Grid
List

Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
COLUMBIA - Columbia dog owners shouldn't worry much about blue-green algae because there has been only one incident in 30... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Another business vandalized on Paris Road
Another business vandalized on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Owners of McLanks restaurant are cleaning up after someone shattered a window overnight. "We don't have any... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
COLUMBIA - A case about the University of Missouri's restriction on employees having concealed firearms on campus started its first... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:10:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

New stalking case filed against former Hickman choir director
New stalking case filed against former Hickman choir director
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a stalking charge against a former Hickman High School choir director on Friday, a little more... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:58:52 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport to hold disaster drill
Columbia Regional Airport to hold disaster drill
COLUMBIA – Flames and smoke will come from Columbia Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon, but it will all be part of... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 7:13:00 AM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant
Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant
COLUMBIA - Booches gets the number one spot for best college town food. That's according to Sports Illustrated. Sports... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 7:25:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Body of missing person found in Saline County lake
Body of missing person found in Saline County lake
COLUMBIA — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Saline County lake Tuesday. A local conservation... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest man after striking playground equipment, fleeing on foot
UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest man after striking playground equipment, fleeing on foot
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man Tuesday after an on-foot pursuit. An officer saw a vehicle with no... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

BBB warns consumers about Affordable ATV's in Columbia
BBB warns consumers about Affordable ATV's in Columbia
COLUMBIA – The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to use caution when doing business with Affordable ATV’s in Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:41:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Construction may have an impact on back to school traffic
Construction may have an impact on back to school traffic
COLUMBIA - As freshman move-in day quickly approaches, Columbia Public Works is putting the finishing touches on some construction projects... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:10:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Judge approves settlement in Kenneth Suttner wrongful death case
Judge approves settlement in Kenneth Suttner wrongful death case
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge approved a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit over the suicide of Kenneth Suttner... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:43:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Police: man stalked woman, sent private photos of her without permission
Police: man stalked woman, sent private photos of her without permission
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a German citizen Sunday on suspicion of stalking a woman and sending nude photos of her... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:34:19 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Ashland man charged, arrested on suspicion of statutory rape
Ashland man charged, arrested on suspicion of statutory rape
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement booked an Ashland man into the Boone County jail Monday, a week after prosecutors charged him... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Columbia Mall could see new retailer in former Sears store
Columbia Mall could see new retailer in former Sears store
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Mall has found a a potential buyer for the space that used to be a Sears retail... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:13:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Kansas City Kansas police fatally shoot rifle-toting man
Kansas City Kansas police fatally shoot rifle-toting man
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (AP)- Police shot and killed a man on Tuesday who told a hotel manager that he had... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Pilot program to reduce jail population starts in Columbia
Pilot program to reduce jail population starts in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A text message program in the pilot stage is underway in mid-Missouri to help reduce the number of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 1:34:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Counties agree to divide funds for I-70 Rocheport Bridge
Counties agree to divide funds for I-70 Rocheport Bridge
ROCHEPORT - Mid-Missouri county and city leaders are deciding how to divide the funds still needed for the replacement of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:57:00 AM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

End to decade-long "Border War" brings economic opportunity to Missouri
End to decade-long "Border War" brings economic opportunity to Missouri
KANSAS CITY - For the first time since signing separate agreements to end the decade-long economic border war, Kansas Governor... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:22:00 AM CDT August 13, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
6pm 82°
7pm 80°
8pm 77°
9pm 74°