Treasurer Holds Terror-Free Funding Summit

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - State Treasurer Sarah Steelman told emergency workers Tuesday they can fight the war on terror with their pocketbooks as well as their jobs. Steelman led a seminar with experts on the topic speaking to police, firefighters and other emergency workers. Steelman has pushed to remove state money from companies that do business in places sanctioned as sponsors of terrorism, such as Iran and North Korea. Former assistant defense secretary Frank Gaffney said such investments are bad for U.S. security and a bad financial risk.