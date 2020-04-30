Treasures In The Lake

McNitt and a crew of friends dive for treasure buried deep in the Lake of the Ozarks.

"Whether it is a 25 pound horses head, or 16 gallon beer keg or a single tooth," McNitt said of his diving adventures. "Our motto is if it sinks, we'll raise it. If it's lost we'll find it and if it's in the way we'll move it. And that's what we really do for a living."

Due to these adventures, and the items McNitt finds in the lake, he has steadily been gaining popularity.

"He in the cold water like a walrus, I don't know how he did it," Mark Hinriches said. "He was wearing a wet stocking cap and it was twenty degrees outside and snowing and he is in the water."

McNitt's crew said they are like family. For some of them, though, this is actually true. McNitt's backup diver, Steve Coursey is his nephew.

McNitt said it is only a matter of time before his one-year-old son will be helping out as well.

"We're actually teaching my son to hold his breath under water, and submerging him and we're trying to wean him into it too," McNitt said.

McNitt usually gives away the items he finds in the lake, or tries to restore them.