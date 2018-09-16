Tree crushes Columbia house

COLUMBIA - A Columbia house is a total loss after a tree fell on it during Monday night's storm.

The tree was knocked down by heavy winds and fell on the house, caving in the roof and ripping down power lines. The renter and landlord said there were branches sticking down through the roof and there was extensive water damage.

The man living at the house was at work when the tree fell and came home to find the tree. He managed to get his two dogs out of the house safely, but wasn't able to save anything else. He also said he moved into the house last week and just moved furniture in yesterday.

The foreman of the cleanup crew said it would take about seven hours to clear the tree.